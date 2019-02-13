Hot Water Sponge Cake

Hot Water Sponge Cake
Originally published on: April 16, 1920

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 3/8 cup hot water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. lemon extract
  • 2 egg yolks, well beaten
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Beat the 2 eggs until light and lemon colored.
  2. Add 1/2 cup sugar gradually and continue beating.
  3. Add the hot water, additional sugar, lemon extract and well-beaten egg yolks.
  4. Next, add the flour that has been sifted with the baking powder and salt.
  5. Bake in a shallow pan about a half hour.

