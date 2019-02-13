Hot Water Sponge Cake
Originally published on: April 16, 1920
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 3/8 cup hot water
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 tsp. lemon extract
- 2 egg yolks, well beaten
- 1 cup flour
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Beat the 2 eggs until light and lemon colored.
- Add 1/2 cup sugar gradually and continue beating.
- Add the hot water, additional sugar, lemon extract and well-beaten egg yolks.
- Next, add the flour that has been sifted with the baking powder and salt.
- Bake in a shallow pan about a half hour.
