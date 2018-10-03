Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/4 cup skim milk
- 1/4 cup granulated white sugar
- 1/2 tsp.vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 2 medium ripe bananas peeled and mashed
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
- Combine white whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- Whisk applesauce, milk, sugar, vanilla, and egg until well combined.
- Gently add bananas to wet ingredients. Fold flour mixture into wet ingredients, just until combined.
- Divide muffin batter among 12 lined muffin tins. Bake 18-20 minutes, until cooked through.
