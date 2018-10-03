Apple Banana Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/4 cup skim milk
  • 1/4 cup granulated white sugar
  • 1/2 tsp.vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 medium ripe bananas peeled and mashed

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
  3. Combine white whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
  4. Whisk applesauce, milk, sugar, vanilla, and egg until well combined.
  5. Gently add bananas to wet ingredients. Fold flour mixture into wet ingredients, just until combined.
  6. Divide muffin batter among 12 lined muffin tins. Bake 18-20 minutes, until cooked through.

