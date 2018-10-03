Ingredients:
- 4 apples, scrubbed and diced
- 1⁄2 cup water
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1⁄8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- pinch kosher salt
Directions:
- Put the apples, water, maple syrup, cinnamon, and nutmeg in the pot, cover and put on the stove.
- Turn the heat to medium-low and cook until the apples are tender, about 20–30 minutes, stirring every couple of minutes to make sure the apples aren’t sticking.
- Remove from heat, add the lemon juice, vanilla, and salt and stir well. Serve hot, warm, or chilled, or cover and refrigerate up to 4 days.
