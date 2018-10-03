Apple-Pie Applesauce

Ingredients:

  • 4 apples, scrubbed and diced
  • 1⁄2 cup water
  • 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1⁄8 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • pinch kosher salt

Directions:

  1. Put the apples, water, maple syrup, cinnamon, and nutmeg in the pot, cover and put on the stove.
  2. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook until the apples are tender, about 20–30 minutes, stirring every couple of minutes to make sure the apples aren’t sticking.
  3. Remove from heat, add the lemon juice, vanilla, and salt and stir well. Serve hot, warm, or chilled, or cover and refrigerate up to 4 days.

