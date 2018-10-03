Ingredients for Dressing:
- 3/4 cup fat free plain Greek Yogurt
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
Coleslaw Mix
Ingredients:
- 1 small green cabbage, shredded makes around 7 cups
- 1 1/2 cups carrots, shredded
- 2 medium gala apples sliced
- 1/2 cup green onions sliced
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
Directions:
- Rinse all produce before shredding. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, honey, and vinegar until smooth.
- In a separate large bowl, toss together the shredded cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, and cranberries.
- Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Serve with your favorite main dish! Be sure to refrigerate coleslaw if not serving immediately.
