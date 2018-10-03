Cranberry Apple Coleslaw

11

Ingredients for Dressing:

  • 3/4 cup fat free plain Greek Yogurt
  • 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Coleslaw Mix

Ingredients:

  • 1 small green cabbage, shredded makes around 7 cups
  • 1 1/2 cups carrots, shredded
  • 2 medium gala apples sliced
  • 1/2 cup green onions sliced
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries

Directions:

  1. Rinse all produce before shredding. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, honey, and vinegar until smooth.
  2. In a separate large bowl, toss together the shredded cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, and cranberries.
  3. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Serve with your favorite main dish! Be sure to refrigerate coleslaw if not serving immediately.

