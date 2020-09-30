Apple Bread Pudding
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- 1 large egg
- 1 large egg white
- 1 cup fat-free milk
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar blend
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves or allspice
- 6 slices light, whole-grain bread, cubed
- 3 medium apples (cored, cut into 1/2-inch cubes)
- 1/2 cup of any one of the following: raisins, unsweetened dried cranberries, fresh or unsweetened dried blueberries, chopped walnuts, pecans, or almonds (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Lightly spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, egg white, milk, brown sugar blend, vanilla, cinnamon, and cloves.
- Add the bread and apple cubes. Add the raisins (or other fruit or nuts) if desired. Stir until combined.
- Spoon the mixture into the baking dish. Bake for 40-45 minutes.
