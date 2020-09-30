Apple Bread Pudding

Apple Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 cup fat-free milk
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar blend
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves or allspice
  • 6 slices light, whole-grain bread, cubed
  • 3 medium apples (cored, cut into 1/2-inch cubes)
  • 1/2 cup of any one of the following: raisins, unsweetened dried cranberries, fresh or unsweetened dried blueberries, chopped walnuts, pecans, or almonds (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. Lightly spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, egg white, milk, brown sugar blend, vanilla, cinnamon, and cloves.
  4. Add the bread and apple cubes. Add the raisins (or other fruit or nuts) if desired. Stir until combined.
  5. Spoon the mixture into the baking dish. Bake for 40-45 minutes.

