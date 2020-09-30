Banana Bread Smoothie

Banana Bread Smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium bananas (peeled, sliced)
  • 2 tablespoons old-fashioned oats
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup plain yogurt
  • 2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more if desired for garnish
  • 1 1/2 cups ice cubes
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped unsalted pecans or walnuts (optional)

Directions:

  1. Peel the banana and slice it. Add banana into the blender with oats, milk, yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and ice cubes.
  2. Pulse ingredients in the blender until smooth.
  3. Pour into 2 glasses, garnish with nuts and additional cinnamon, if desired. Serve immediately.

