Banana Bread Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 2 medium bananas (peeled, sliced)
- 2 tablespoons old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup plain yogurt
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more if desired for garnish
- 1 1/2 cups ice cubes
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped unsalted pecans or walnuts (optional)
Directions:
- Peel the banana and slice it. Add banana into the blender with oats, milk, yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and ice cubes.
- Pulse ingredients in the blender until smooth.
- Pour into 2 glasses, garnish with nuts and additional cinnamon, if desired. Serve immediately.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!