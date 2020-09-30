Easy Cinnamon Donuts

Submitted by: Martha Garber of Dundee, OH

Ingredients:

4-pack buttermilk biscuits

vegetable oil (to deep fry)

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup granulated sugar

Directions:

Place oil in a 5-qt. cast iron dutch oven to about 1 1/2″ to 2″ (or use fryer of your choice). Heat to recommended temperature for deep frying. Separate biscuits and poke a hole in the center to form donuts. Deep fry until golden, flipping and frying both sides. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels. Place cinnamon and sugar in a container with a tight lid. Place a few donuts in the sugar mixture, put lid on and gently shake to cover, turning upside down to cover both sides. Serve warm. Great for campfire gatherings!

TIP: An easy way to know when your oil is hot enough to start is to place a few popcorn kernels in with the oil. When they pop, your oil is ready.

