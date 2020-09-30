Easy Cinnamon Donuts

Ingredients:

  • 4-pack buttermilk biscuits
  • vegetable oil (to deep fry)
  • 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 cup granulated sugar

Directions:

  1. Place oil in a 5-qt. cast iron dutch oven to about 1 1/2″ to 2″ (or use fryer of your choice). Heat to recommended temperature for deep frying.
  2. Separate biscuits and poke a hole in the center to form donuts.
  3. Deep fry until golden, flipping and frying both sides. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels.
  4. Place cinnamon and sugar in a container with a tight lid. Place a few donuts in the sugar mixture, put lid on and gently shake to cover, turning upside down to cover both sides. Serve warm. Great for campfire gatherings!

TIP: An easy way to know when your oil is hot enough to start is to place a few popcorn kernels in with the oil. When they pop, your oil is ready.

