Fried Egg And Avocado Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 2 slices bacon
- 8 slices sourdough bread, French bread or your favorite bread
- 4 eggs
- 4 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 4 Tbsp. shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese
- 1 avocado (thinly sliced, or use guacamole)
- 1 Dash hot pepper sauce
Directions:
- Cook bacon according to the package directions. Toast the bread until it’s golden and crispy. Spray a small bowl with nonstick cooking spray and gently crack an egg into it.
- Meanwhile, heat a large cast iron or other heavy skillet over medium-low heat. When it is hot, add the oil and swirl it around to distribute evenly. When the oil is hot, gently pour in the egg and repeat with the remaining eggs, cracking them into the bowl first, so you can add them gently to the pan (to avoid the yolks cracking and the whites spreading too much). Cover the pan for 3 minutes until the whites are opaque. Top each egg evenly with 1 tablespoon cheese.
- Meanwhile, mash the avocado onto 4 slices of the toast, and slide an egg on top of each. Put 1/2 to 1 slice of bacon on top of each egg (optional). Sprinkle a little hot pepper sauce or siracha on top of each egg, and top with the remaining slices of toast. Serve immediately.
