Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups pastry flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. granulated sugar
- 1/3 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 2 eggs
- 4 Tbsp. melted butter
- 1 3/4 cups finely chopped apples
- 1 cup milk
Directions:
- Sift dry ingredients together; add the beaten egg yolks with the milk.
- Beat until smooth and add the apples. Add melted butter and fold in stiffly beaten whites.
- Bake in a preheated waffle iron.
- Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon just before serving. Yields 4 waffles.
