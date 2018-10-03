Apple Waffles

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups pastry flour
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. granulated sugar
  • 1/3 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 Tbsp. melted butter
  • 1 3/4 cups finely chopped apples
  • 1 cup milk

Directions:

  1. Sift dry ingredients together; add the beaten egg yolks with the milk.
  2. Beat until smooth and add the apples. Add melted butter and fold in stiffly beaten whites.
  3. Bake in a preheated waffle iron.
  4. Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon just before serving. Yields 4 waffles.

