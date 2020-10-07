Apple Cinnamon Green Tea
Ingredients:
- 3 cups water
- 1 green tea bag
- ½ stalk (bottom portion) fresh lemongrass
- 3 apples, peeled, cored and chopped
- 1 cinnamon stick
- Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions:
- Bring the water to a gentle boil in a small saucepan.
- Turn off the heat and add the tea bag.
- Bruise the lemongrass with the back of the blade of a chef’s knife and add it to the pan.
- Let steep for 30 minutes, and then pour the tea through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean saucepan.
- Add the apples and cinnamon and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Turn down the heat. Simmer until the apples are fork-tender, about 6 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove and discard the cinnamon stick and apples.
- Pour the tea into cups or mugs, garnish with the mint. Serve immediately.
