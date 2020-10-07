Apple Cinnamon Green Tea

Apple Cinnamon Green Tea

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups water 
  • 1 green tea bag 
  • ½ stalk (bottom portion) fresh lemongrass  
  • 3 apples, peeled, cored and chopped 
  • 1 cinnamon stick 
  • Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish 

Directions:

  1. Bring the water to a gentle boil in a small saucepan.
  2. Turn off the heat and add the tea bag.
  3. Bruise the lemongrass with the back of the blade of a chef’s knife and add it to the pan.
  4. Let steep for 30 minutes, and then pour the tea through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean saucepan.
  5. Add the apples and cinnamon and bring to a boil over high heat.
  6. Turn down the heat. Simmer until the apples are fork-tender, about 6 minutes.
  7. Using a slotted spoon, remove and discard the cinnamon stick and apples.
  8. Pour the tea into cups or mugs, garnish with the mint. Serve immediately.

