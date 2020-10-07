Cinnamon Apple Chips
Ingredients:
- 3 apples, cored and sliced in thin rings
- 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon grated fresh nutmeg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 200°F.
- Mix together the cinnamon, sugar and grated nutmeg.
- Place apples in a single layer on baking sheet, lined with parchment paper or non-stick baking mat. Sprinkle with the cinnamon mixture, using your fingers to spread mixture evenly over the apples.
- Bake for 1 hour; then flip and bake an additional hour. When finished, turn off the oven and allow apples to sit for another 30-60 minutes to crisp up with oven off.
- Enjoy! Store any leftovers in an airtight container for 2-3 days. They will become softer the longer they sit.
