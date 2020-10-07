Apple, Onion & Pepper Turkey Burgers

Ingredients:

  • ¾ pound ground white meat turkey 
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, optional 
  • Freshly ground pepper 
  • Canola cooking spray 
  • ½ ounce low-fat cheddar cheese, very thinly sliced 
  • 2 large cooking apples, such as Braeburn, Granny Smith or Macintosh, cored and cut into thin slices 
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion 
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and cut into julienne strips 
  • 4 whole-wheat sandwich rolls, split and toasted 
  • Mustard, optional 
  • Ketchup, optional

Directions:

  1. Shape the ground turkey into four round uniform patties. Season with salt, if using, and pepper.
  2. Lightly coat two large nonstick skillets with cooking spray. Cook the patties over medium-high heat in one skillet for four minutes. Flip the burgers and top with cheese.
  3. Continue to cook another four minutes, or until the burgers are done or register 170°F on an instant meat thermometer. Meanwhile, cook the apples, onion and pepper in the other skillet approximately 10 minutes, until soft.
  4. To serve, place a turkey burger on each roll and top with apples and vegetables. Pass the mustard and ketchup, if using.

