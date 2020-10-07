Apple, Onion & Pepper Turkey Burgers
Ingredients:
- ¾ pound ground white meat turkey
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, optional
- Freshly ground pepper
- Canola cooking spray
- ½ ounce low-fat cheddar cheese, very thinly sliced
- 2 large cooking apples, such as Braeburn, Granny Smith or Macintosh, cored and cut into thin slices
- ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and cut into julienne strips
- 4 whole-wheat sandwich rolls, split and toasted
- Mustard, optional
- Ketchup, optional
Directions:
- Shape the ground turkey into four round uniform patties. Season with salt, if using, and pepper.
- Lightly coat two large nonstick skillets with cooking spray. Cook the patties over medium-high heat in one skillet for four minutes. Flip the burgers and top with cheese.
- Continue to cook another four minutes, or until the burgers are done or register 170°F on an instant meat thermometer. Meanwhile, cook the apples, onion and pepper in the other skillet approximately 10 minutes, until soft.
- To serve, place a turkey burger on each roll and top with apples and vegetables. Pass the mustard and ketchup, if using.
