Apple Maple Stuffing
Ingredients:
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- 1 med. onion, chopped
- 6 Tbsp. butter
- 3 small apples, chopped
- 1/4 cup real maple syrup
- 3/4 cup water
- 4 cups herb-seasoned stuffing mix
Directions:
- Simmer celery and onion in 4 tablespoons butter for 5 minutes. Add apples and remaining butter and simmer another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add syrup and water and bring to a boil. Measure 4 cups stuffing mix into large bowl.
- Add hot mixture, stirring well. Enough for 6-10 lb. bird.
