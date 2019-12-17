Apple Maple Stuffing

Ingredients:

  • 1 stalk celery, chopped
  • 1 med. onion, chopped
  • 6 Tbsp. butter
  • 3 small apples, chopped
  • 1/4 cup real maple syrup
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 4 cups herb-seasoned stuffing mix

Directions:

  1. Simmer celery and onion in 4 tablespoons butter for 5 minutes. Add apples and remaining butter and simmer another 2 to 3 minutes.
  2. Add syrup and water and bring to a boil. Measure 4 cups stuffing mix into large bowl.
  3. Add hot mixture, stirring well. Enough for 6-10 lb. bird.

