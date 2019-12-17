Shortbread
Ingredients:
- 3 cups sifted flour (all-purpose flour)
- 1/2 cup rice flour
- 1/2 pound salted butter, medium soft
- 6 Tbsp. sugar (castor or superfine)
Directions:
- Set oven to 400°F. Cover a rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper. Sift the flours together and add salt if you’re using unsalted butter. Ideally, sift the dry ingredients a couple times.
- Cream the butter and sugar together with a wooden spoon. Add the sifted ingredients and mix by hand until you have a soft dough. Be careful not to knead and over-handle or the shortbread won’t have as delicate a taste.
- Shape into medium-thick, round cakes the size of a saucer, place on cookie sheets, prick with a fork, and flute the edges.
- Or, press into a large circle about 8 to 10 inches across and about ¾ inch thick. Mark out 16 ‘slices’ with a knife (just don’t cut all the way through) and put this on the cookie sheets.
- Or you can use any round cake pan. Prick dough with a fork and flute the edges with your thumb and forefinger.
- Or, instead of a large circle, you can press the dough into squares and smaller circles the size of a saucer.
- Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an air-tight cookie tin or container.
