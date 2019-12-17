Shortbread

By -
0
4

Shortbread

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups sifted flour (all-purpose flour)
  • 1/2 cup rice flour
  • 1/2 pound salted butter, medium soft
  • 6 Tbsp. sugar (castor or superfine)

Directions:

  1. Set oven to 400°F. Cover a rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper. Sift the flours together and add salt if you’re using unsalted butter. Ideally, sift the dry ingredients a couple times.
  2. Cream the butter and sugar together with a wooden spoon. Add the sifted ingredients and mix by hand until you have a soft dough. Be careful not to knead and over-handle or the shortbread won’t have as delicate a taste.
  3. Shape into medium-thick, round cakes the size of a saucer, place on cookie sheets, prick with a fork, and flute the edges.
  4. Or, press into a large circle about 8 to 10 inches across and about ¾ inch thick. Mark out 16 ‘slices’ with a knife (just don’t cut all the way through) and put this on the cookie sheets.
  5. Or you can use any round cake pan. Prick dough with a fork and flute the edges with your thumb and forefinger.
  6. Or, instead of a large circle, you can press the dough into squares and smaller circles the size of a saucer.
  7. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an air-tight cookie tin or container.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.