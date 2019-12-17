Old-Fashioned Raisin-Filled Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chopped raisins
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup (2 sticks) butter
- 1 egg, beaten
- 3 cups sifted all-purpose flour
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp.salt
- 1/3 cup milk
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- In a pan over medium heat, cook raisins, sugar, and 2/3 cup of water for 10 to 15 minutes, or until thick, stirring occasionally.
- Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and butter. Let cool while preparing dough.
- For the cookie: Preheat oven to 350°F. In a bowl, cream sugar and butter together until fluffy. Add egg and mix well.
- In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt, and add alternately to sugar mixture with milk and vanilla.
- Roll out the dough to ⅛-inch thickness and cut into rounds with a biscuit cutter. Place a teaspoonful of filling on the center of a round, then cover with another round and press edges together. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.
Filling:
Dough:
Directions:
To make the filling:
- Yield: 3 dozen
