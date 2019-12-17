Old-Fashioned Raisin-Filled Cookies

Ingredients:

    Filling:

    • 2 cups chopped raisins
    • 2/3 cup sugar
    • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
    • 1 Tbsp. butter

      • Dough:
      • 1 cup sugar
      • 1 cup (2 sticks) butter
      • 1 egg, beaten
      • 3 cups sifted all-purpose flour
      • 3 tsp. baking powder
      • 1/4 tsp.salt
      • 1/3 cup milk
      • 2 tsp. vanilla extract

      Directions:

        To make the filling:

      1. In a pan over medium heat, cook raisins, sugar, and 2/3 cup of water for 10 to 15 minutes, or until thick, stirring occasionally.
      2. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and butter. Let cool while preparing dough.
      3. For the cookie: Preheat oven to 350°F. In a bowl, cream sugar and butter together until fluffy. Add egg and mix well.
      4. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt, and add alternately to sugar mixture with milk and vanilla.
      5. Roll out the dough to ⅛-inch thickness and cut into rounds with a biscuit cutter. Place a teaspoonful of filling on the center of a round, then cover with another round and press edges together. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.
          6. Yield: 3 dozen

