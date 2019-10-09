Apple-Nut Muffins

Originally published on: November 12, 2009

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg
  • 2/3 cup apple juice or milk
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped nuts
  • 1 chopped apple
  • cinnamon sugar*

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, beat egg with juice, oil and vanilla.
  2. Stir in flour, sugars, baking powder, and salt just until flour is moistened. Batter will be a little lumpy. Stir in nuts and chopped apple.
  3. Fill greased muffin tins or paper muffin cups about 2/3 full. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
  4. Bake at 400°F for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

NOTE: To make cinnamon sugar, blend about 1-1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon with 1/4 cup of granulated sugar.

