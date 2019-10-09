Apple-Nut Muffins
Originally published on: November 12, 2009
Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- 2/3 cup apple juice or milk
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
- 1 chopped apple
- cinnamon sugar*
Directions:
- In a bowl, beat egg with juice, oil and vanilla.
- Stir in flour, sugars, baking powder, and salt just until flour is moistened. Batter will be a little lumpy. Stir in nuts and chopped apple.
- Fill greased muffin tins or paper muffin cups about 2/3 full. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
- Bake at 400°F for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
NOTE: To make cinnamon sugar, blend about 1-1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon with 1/4 cup of granulated sugar.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!