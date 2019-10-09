Herb Roasted Pork
Originally published on: November 13, 2008
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. rubbed sage
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 boneless pork loin, 5 lbs.
- 1 cup sugar, brown or white
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 cup vinegar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F.
- In bowl, combine sage, salt, pepper and garlic. Rub thoroughly all over pork.
- Place pork in uncovered roasting pan on middle oven rack. Bake in preheated oven approximately 3 hours, or until the internal temperature reaches at least 150°F, depending on your desired doneness.
- Meanwhile, place your sugar, cornstarch, vinegar, water and soy sauce in a small saucepan. Heat, stirring occasionally until the mixture begins to bubble and thicken slightly. Brush roast with glaze 3 or 4 times during the last half hour of cooking.
- Pour remaining glaze over roast and serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!