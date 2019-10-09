Herb Roasted Pork

Herb Roasted Pork

Originally published on: November 13, 2008

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. rubbed sage
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 boneless pork loin, 5 lbs.
  • 1 cup sugar, brown or white
  • 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup vinegar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F.
  2. In bowl, combine sage, salt, pepper and garlic. Rub thoroughly all over pork.
  3. Place pork in uncovered roasting pan on middle oven rack. Bake in preheated oven approximately 3 hours, or until the internal temperature reaches at least 150°F, depending on your desired doneness.
  4. Meanwhile, place your sugar, cornstarch, vinegar, water and soy sauce in a small saucepan. Heat, stirring occasionally until the mixture begins to bubble and thicken slightly. Brush roast with glaze 3 or 4 times during the last half hour of cooking.
  5. Pour remaining glaze over roast and serve.

