Originally published on: April 13, 2006

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. egg noodles made for Passover
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and grated (about 4 cups)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup apricot jam
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Drain again; set aside.
  3. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes; saute until tender, about 8 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.
  4. Beat together eggs and egg whites in a large bowl. Add sour cream, jam and salt; mix well. Add sweet potato mixture; mix well. Stir in noodles
  5. Transfer mixture to 8-inch square glass baking dish coated with non-stick cooking spray; cover with foil. Bake 30 minutes or until heated through. Top with pecans; let stand 5 minutes before serving.

