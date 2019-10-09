Sweet Potato Noodle Kugel
Originally published on: April 13, 2006
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. egg noodles made for Passover
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and grated (about 4 cups)
- 2 large eggs
- 2 large egg whites
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup apricot jam
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Drain again; set aside.
- Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes; saute until tender, about 8 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.
- Beat together eggs and egg whites in a large bowl. Add sour cream, jam and salt; mix well. Add sweet potato mixture; mix well. Stir in noodles
- Transfer mixture to 8-inch square glass baking dish coated with non-stick cooking spray; cover with foil. Bake 30 minutes or until heated through. Top with pecans; let stand 5 minutes before serving.
