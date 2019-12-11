Apple Oatmeal Pudding

By
0
10

Apple Oatmeal Pudding
Originally Published on: December 3, 1943

Ingredients:

  • 6 large apples, cooked until tender
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar or syrup
  • 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 6 Tbsp. sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/8 tsp. vanilla
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 3/4 cup rolled oats
  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 3 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Arrange the apples in the bottom of a greased baking dish and sprinkle them with the brown sugar or syrup and the cinnamon.
  2. Cream the sugar and butter and add the eggs. Sift the dry ingredients other than the oats; then add the oats. Add the dry ingredients to the butter-sugar-egg mixture alternately with the milk.
  3. Pour the batter over the apples and bake the pudding at 350°F for 40 minutes.

