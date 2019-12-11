Apple Oatmeal Pudding
Originally Published on: December 3, 1943
Ingredients:
- 6 large apples, cooked until tender
- 1/2 cup brown sugar or syrup
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup butter
- 6 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/8 tsp. vanilla
- 3/4 cup milk
- 3/4 cup rolled oats
- 3/4 cup flour
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Arrange the apples in the bottom of a greased baking dish and sprinkle them with the brown sugar or syrup and the cinnamon.
- Cream the sugar and butter and add the eggs. Sift the dry ingredients other than the oats; then add the oats. Add the dry ingredients to the butter-sugar-egg mixture alternately with the milk.
- Pour the batter over the apples and bake the pudding at 350°F for 40 minutes.
