Originally Published on: December 21, 1978
Yield: 2 dozen

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar
  • 1/2 egg
  • 3/4 tsp. almond extract
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. red food coloring
  • 1/4 cup crushed peppermints
  • 1/4 cup sugar

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 375°F.
  2. Mix shortening, egg and flavorings thoroughly. Mix flour, salt and stir into egg mixture. Divide dough in half.
  3. Blend food coloring into one half. Using 1 teaspoon dough, roll out 4-inch strips of each color. Place strips side by side, press together and twist. Roll in mint-sugar mixture.
  4. Place on cookie sheet. Bake 9 minutes.

