Candy Canes
Originally Published on: December 21, 1978
Yield: 2 dozen
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar
- 1/2 egg
- 3/4 tsp. almond extract
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1 1/4 cup flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. red food coloring
- 1/4 cup crushed peppermints
- 1/4 cup sugar
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375°F.
- Mix shortening, egg and flavorings thoroughly. Mix flour, salt and stir into egg mixture. Divide dough in half.
- Blend food coloring into one half. Using 1 teaspoon dough, roll out 4-inch strips of each color. Place strips side by side, press together and twist. Roll in mint-sugar mixture.
- Place on cookie sheet. Bake 9 minutes.
