Apple Pie

Ingredients:

  • 8 Tbsp. butter
  • 3 Tbsp. flour
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 7 cups Granny Smith apples; peeled, cored, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg , + 1 Tbsp water, for egg wash
  • 2 pie crusts, your favorite recipe

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425˚F.
  2. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in 3 Tbsp. flour then simmer for 1 minute, whisking constantly. Whisk in 1/4 cup water, 1 cup sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and continue simmering 3 minutes, whisking frequently, and then remove from heat.
  3. Place 7 cups of apples in a large bowl. Sprinkle the top with 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and toss to combine. Pour the sauce over the apples and stir to coat the apple slices.
  4. Sprinkle your work surface with flour and roll out bottom pie crust to a 12″ diameter circle. Wrap it around your rolling pin to transfer it to the 9″ pie plate.
  5. Add apple mixture, mounding slightly in the center and being careful not to get the filling on the edges which would make it difficult to seal.
  6. Roll second crust into an 11″ round and cut into 10 even thickness strips using a pizza cutter. Arrange strips in a woven lattice pattern over the top.
  7. Beat together 1 egg and 1 Tbsp. water and brush the top with egg mixture.
  8. Bake at 425˚F in the center of the oven for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350˚F and continue baking another 45 minutes or until apples are soft and filling is bubbling through the vents.
  9. Rest at room temperature 1 hour before serving.

