Apple Pie
Ingredients:
- 8 Tbsp. butter
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- 7 cups Granny Smith apples; peeled, cored, thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg , + 1 Tbsp water, for egg wash
- 2 pie crusts, your favorite recipe
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425˚F.
- Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in 3 Tbsp. flour then simmer for 1 minute, whisking constantly. Whisk in 1/4 cup water, 1 cup sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and continue simmering 3 minutes, whisking frequently, and then remove from heat.
- Place 7 cups of apples in a large bowl. Sprinkle the top with 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and toss to combine. Pour the sauce over the apples and stir to coat the apple slices.
- Sprinkle your work surface with flour and roll out bottom pie crust to a 12″ diameter circle. Wrap it around your rolling pin to transfer it to the 9″ pie plate.
- Add apple mixture, mounding slightly in the center and being careful not to get the filling on the edges which would make it difficult to seal.
- Roll second crust into an 11″ round and cut into 10 even thickness strips using a pizza cutter. Arrange strips in a woven lattice pattern over the top.
- Beat together 1 egg and 1 Tbsp. water and brush the top with egg mixture.
- Bake at 425˚F in the center of the oven for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350˚F and continue baking another 45 minutes or until apples are soft and filling is bubbling through the vents.
- Rest at room temperature 1 hour before serving.
