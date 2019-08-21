Apricot Walnut Strudel Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
  • 2 1/2 cups all purpose Flour, divided
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 (10 oz.) jars apricot jelly
  • 1 1/4 cups raisins
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped walnuts
  • Powdered sugar

Directions:

  1. Beat butter and cream cheese together in medium bowl with mixer. Add 2 cups flour, one cup at a time, until mixture forms a ball. Flatten dough into disk. Wrap with plastic wrap. Chill 1 hour.
  2. Heat oven to 350°F. Combine cinnamon and sugar in small bowl. Dust work surface with remaining 1/2 cup flour. Divide dough into 10 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 9-inch circle.
  3. Spread each circle with 2 tablespoons fruit spread, a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar mixture, 2 tablespoons raisins and 2 tablespoons walnuts. Roll filled circle into log shape, seam side down and tuck ends under. Place strudels 3 inches apart on baking sheet.
  4. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool. Cut each log into 8 pieces, about 1 inch wide. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Place in small paper baking cups to serve, if desired.

