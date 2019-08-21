Jam Straws
Ingredients:
- 1/2 recipe flakey butter pie dough (enough dough for 1 pie crust)
- 1/2 cup jam (any flavor )
- heavy cream
- powdered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Divide the dough into 2 sections. Roll out each section into a pretty thin rectangle. Spread one layer with the jam, then lay the other layer flat over the jam and LIGHTLY roll to press the dough together.
- Cut 1 inch sections longways and twist. They are somewhat delicate, so just twist them as best you can.
- Brush with heavy cream and place each twist on the baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely before removing from baking sheet. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and eat.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!