Avocado and Shrimp Spring Roll

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. dried rice noodles
  • 1 Tbsp. peanut sauce
  • 4 12-inch Vietnamese salad roll wrappers
  • 3 oz cooked and peeled shrimp, without tails, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 medium avocado (halved, cut into 12 slices)
  • 1 medium mango, julienned into 12 pieces
  • 1 cup red leaf lettuce
  • 1/4 cup tightly packed, fresh Thai basil (torn)
  • 1/4 cup tightly packed, fresh mint (torn)
  • 1 oz. packaged radish sprouts

Directions:

  1. Bring a small pot of water to a boil over high heat. Place the rice noodles in a small, heat-resistant bowl. Pour in boiling water to cover them. Let stand until softened, about 4 minutes. Transfer the noodles to a fine-mesh sieve. Drain well. Transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the peanut sauce. Set aside.
  2. Fill a large container (big enough to fit the salad roll wrapper) with warm water. Working with 1 wrapper at a time, soak the wrapper in the water until just pliable but not limp, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a work surface. On the wrapper, layer as follows: the shrimp, avocado, mango, lettuce, basil, mint, and sprouts. Top with the rice noodles. Fold the bottom of the wrapper over the filling. Fold in the ends, rolling like a burrito into a tight cylinder.
  3. Transfer the rolls with the seam side down to a plate. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and refrigerate.
  4. To serve, cut the rolls into thirds using a wet knife. Transfer to a serving platter.

