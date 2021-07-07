Avocado and Shrimp Spring Roll
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. dried rice noodles
- 1 Tbsp. peanut sauce
- 4 12-inch Vietnamese salad roll wrappers
- 3 oz cooked and peeled shrimp, without tails, cut in half lengthwise
- 1 medium avocado (halved, cut into 12 slices)
- 1 medium mango, julienned into 12 pieces
- 1 cup red leaf lettuce
- 1/4 cup tightly packed, fresh Thai basil (torn)
- 1/4 cup tightly packed, fresh mint (torn)
- 1 oz. packaged radish sprouts
Directions:
- Bring a small pot of water to a boil over high heat. Place the rice noodles in a small, heat-resistant bowl. Pour in boiling water to cover them. Let stand until softened, about 4 minutes. Transfer the noodles to a fine-mesh sieve. Drain well. Transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the peanut sauce. Set aside.
- Fill a large container (big enough to fit the salad roll wrapper) with warm water. Working with 1 wrapper at a time, soak the wrapper in the water until just pliable but not limp, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a work surface. On the wrapper, layer as follows: the shrimp, avocado, mango, lettuce, basil, mint, and sprouts. Top with the rice noodles. Fold the bottom of the wrapper over the filling. Fold in the ends, rolling like a burrito into a tight cylinder.
- Transfer the rolls with the seam side down to a plate. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and refrigerate.
- To serve, cut the rolls into thirds using a wet knife. Transfer to a serving platter.
