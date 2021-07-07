Roasted Potatoes, Carrots and Parsnips

Roasted Potatoes, Carrots and Parsnips

Ingredients:

  • 5 large carrots (2-3/4 ounces each, peeled, ends trimmed, sliced on diagonal )
  • 4 large parsnips (5-ounces each, peeled, ends trimmed, sliced on diagonal)
  • 2 sweet potatoes (5-ounces each, peeled, cut into medium cubes)
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh herbs (thyme, oregano, sage, or rosemary)
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat the oven to 450°F. In a large bowl, combine the vegetables with the oil, salt, and herbs. Toss to coat. Arrange vegetables on two parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Roast until soft on the inside and browned on the outside, about 20-30 minutes. Flip the vegetables halfway through the cooking. Serve warm or at room temperature.  

