Roasted Potatoes, Carrots and Parsnips
Ingredients:
- 5 large carrots (2-3/4 ounces each, peeled, ends trimmed, sliced on diagonal )
- 4 large parsnips (5-ounces each, peeled, ends trimmed, sliced on diagonal)
- 2 sweet potatoes (5-ounces each, peeled, cut into medium cubes)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. fresh herbs (thyme, oregano, sage, or rosemary)
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 450°F. In a large bowl, combine the vegetables with the oil, salt, and herbs. Toss to coat. Arrange vegetables on two parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Roast until soft on the inside and browned on the outside, about 20-30 minutes. Flip the vegetables halfway through the cooking. Serve warm or at room temperature.
