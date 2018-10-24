Ingredients:
- 5 lbs. russet potatoes, (about 12)
- 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. coarse ground black pepper
- 1 pound thick cut bacon, cooked, drained on paper towels, chopped into bite sized pieces
- 1 pound Brie cheese, rind removed, torn into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 cup chopped scallions (white and green part)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Scrub and dry potatoes. Pierce with fork. Bake potatoes for about 45 minutes or until soft when pierced with a fork. Set aside and cool 15 minutes. Slice each potato in half length wise.
- With a spoon, scoop out the cooked potato from each half, leaving about 1/4 inch of flesh on each potato skin. Place potato halves on cookie sheet cut side up (you may want to line baking sheet with a silicone liner or parchment paper)
- Melt butter. Add salt, thyme and pepper to butter. Stir mixture. Brush each potato half with melted butter mixture. Bake potato skins at 400°F, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until butter bubbles.
- Remove pan from oven. Flip potatoes over and brush the skins with melted butter. Return potato skins to the 400 degree oven and bake for 5 to 7 minutes until butter bubbles. Remove skins from oven. Turn potatoes over.
- Fill each potato skin with bacon. Add bits of Brie to each skin. Top the potato skins with chopped scallion. Bake filled skins in 400 degree oven for about 3 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove potato skins from oven and serve warm or at room temperature.
