Bacon Brie Potato Skin

By -
0
13

Ingredients:

  • 5 lbs. russet potatoes, (about 12)
  • 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp. coarse ground black pepper
  • 1 pound thick cut bacon, cooked, drained on paper towels, chopped into bite sized pieces
  • 1 pound Brie cheese, rind removed, torn into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions (white and green part)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Scrub and dry potatoes. Pierce with fork. Bake potatoes for about 45 minutes or until soft when pierced with a fork. Set aside and cool 15 minutes. Slice each potato in half length wise.
  3. With a spoon, scoop out the cooked potato from each half, leaving about 1/4 inch of flesh on each potato skin. Place potato halves on cookie sheet cut side up (you may want to line baking sheet with a silicone liner or parchment paper)
  4. Melt butter. Add salt, thyme and pepper to butter. Stir mixture. Brush each potato half with melted butter mixture. Bake potato skins at 400°F, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until butter bubbles.
  5. Remove pan from oven. Flip potatoes over and brush the skins with melted butter. Return potato skins to the 400 degree oven and bake for 5 to 7 minutes until butter bubbles. Remove skins from oven. Turn potatoes over.
  6. Fill each potato skin with bacon. Add bits of Brie to each skin. Top the potato skins with chopped scallion. Bake filled skins in 400 degree oven for about 3 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove potato skins from oven and serve warm or at room temperature.

    7.  

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.