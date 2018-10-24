Tzatziki and Pita Chips

Ingredients:

  • 1 cucumber (cut in half lengthwise)
  • 1 tsp. garlic (peeled and minced, about 1-2 cloves)
  • 2 pkgs. (6 ounces each) plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp. dried dill and/or fresh mint
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 6 (6 1/2 inch) whole wheat pita bread pockets
  • Olive oil
  • Dried basil, parsley, garlic powder (optional)

Directions:

  1. Use a spoon to scrape out seeds from cucumber. Dice the cucumber into small pieces or shred using a grater. Spread cucumber on paper towels on top of a clean kitchen towel. Roll up the towels and squeeze to remove excess liquid.
  2. Transfer dry cucumber to a large bowl. Add the garlic, yogurt, dried dill or fresh mint, salt, and olive oil. Mix together. Cover and refrigerate until served.
  3. Preheat oven to 350°F. Split pitas in half. Separate pocket halves into those that are thicker and those that are thinner.
  4. Brush halves with olive oil or spray with cooking spray. Sprinkle with basil, parsley, and garlic powder, if desired. Brush or spray again to help the spices stick.
  5. Cut each half into 4 pieces. Bake thin halves as one batch and thick halves as another batch. Bake 10-16 minutes. Watch closely so they do not burn. Cool and store in an airtight container.

