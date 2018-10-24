Ingredients:
- 1 cucumber (cut in half lengthwise)
- 1 tsp. garlic (peeled and minced, about 1-2 cloves)
- 2 pkgs. (6 ounces each) plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp. dried dill and/or fresh mint
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 6 (6 1/2 inch) whole wheat pita bread pockets
- Olive oil
- Dried basil, parsley, garlic powder (optional)
Directions:
- Use a spoon to scrape out seeds from cucumber. Dice the cucumber into small pieces or shred using a grater. Spread cucumber on paper towels on top of a clean kitchen towel. Roll up the towels and squeeze to remove excess liquid.
- Transfer dry cucumber to a large bowl. Add the garlic, yogurt, dried dill or fresh mint, salt, and olive oil. Mix together. Cover and refrigerate until served.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Split pitas in half. Separate pocket halves into those that are thicker and those that are thinner.
- Brush halves with olive oil or spray with cooking spray. Sprinkle with basil, parsley, and garlic powder, if desired. Brush or spray again to help the spices stick.
- Cut each half into 4 pieces. Bake thin halves as one batch and thick halves as another batch. Bake 10-16 minutes. Watch closely so they do not burn. Cool and store in an airtight container.
