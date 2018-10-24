Oven-Barbecued Drumsticks

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp. butter, divided
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 2 cups prepared barbecue sauce
  • 3/4 cup apricot preserves
  • 8 chicken drumsticks

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Brush foil with 1 tablespoon melted butter. Arrange drumsticks in single layer and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes.
  2. While chicken is cooking, add remaining 3 tablespoons butter to medium saucepan, melt over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 5-8 minutes or until softened. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add barbecue sauce and preserves. Bring to bubble, reduce heat to low, continue to cook for 10 minutes.
  3. Remove 1 cup of sauce and reserve for serving.
  4. After 20 minutes in oven, begin to baste drumsticks with sauce every 5 minutes until chicken is cooked through, approximately 40 minutes longer. Serve with reserved sauce for extra flavor.

