Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. butter, divided
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 2 cups prepared barbecue sauce
- 3/4 cup apricot preserves
- 8 chicken drumsticks
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Brush foil with 1 tablespoon melted butter. Arrange drumsticks in single layer and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes.
- While chicken is cooking, add remaining 3 tablespoons butter to medium saucepan, melt over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 5-8 minutes or until softened. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add barbecue sauce and preserves. Bring to bubble, reduce heat to low, continue to cook for 10 minutes.
- Remove 1 cup of sauce and reserve for serving.
- After 20 minutes in oven, begin to baste drumsticks with sauce every 5 minutes until chicken is cooked through, approximately 40 minutes longer. Serve with reserved sauce for extra flavor.
