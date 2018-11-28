Bacon-Cheddar Breakfast Muffins

By -
0
0

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/4 cup applesauce
  • 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (2 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup finely-chopped crisp-cooked bacon
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

  1. HEAT oven to 375°F.
  2. MIX flour, oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and pepper in large bowl. 
  3. BEAT eggs and applesauce in medium bowl until blended.
  4. ADD to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.
  5. STIR IN cheese, bacon and parsley.
  6. SPOON evenly into 12 greased 3-inch muffin cups. 
  7. BAKE in 375°F oven until tops are lightly browned and spring back when tapped with finger, 15 to 20 minutes.
  8. COOL in pan on wire rack 5 minutes; remove from pan.
  9. SERVE warm or cool completely. 

