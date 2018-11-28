Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 6 eggs
- 1/4 cup applesauce
- 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (2 oz.)
- 1/4 cup finely-chopped crisp-cooked bacon
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- HEAT oven to 375°F.
- MIX flour, oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and pepper in large bowl.
- BEAT eggs and applesauce in medium bowl until blended.
- ADD to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.
- STIR IN cheese, bacon and parsley.
- SPOON evenly into 12 greased 3-inch muffin cups.
- BAKE in 375°F oven until tops are lightly browned and spring back when tapped with finger, 15 to 20 minutes.
- COOL in pan on wire rack 5 minutes; remove from pan.
- SERVE warm or cool completely.
