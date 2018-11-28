Maple Pecans

Ingredients:

  • 1  egg white
  • 4 cups raw pecans, walnuts, or almonds (or a combination)
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1⁄4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder (if you like it spicy)
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne (if you like it spicy)

Directions:

  1. Put the egg white in a bowl and make it fluffy by moving a whisk or fork back and forth until it is frothy and white for about 1 minute. Just think how strong your arms are getting!
  2. Add the nuts and mix until they are well coated with the egg white.
  3. Drizzle the maple syrup, and sprinkle the sugar, salt, and cinnamon over the nuts. Mix well.
  4. Put the bowl in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour and up to overnight. Mix from time to time. 
  5. Turn the oven on and set it to 250 degrees. Put a large piece of parchment or wax paper (enough to cover) on the baking sheet.
  6. Pour the nuts onto the prepared baking sheet, making sure the nuts are in a single layer.
  7. Put the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 45 minutes. 
  8. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and place on top of the stove. 
  9. Using a long-handled wooden spoon or spatula, gently mix the nuts.
  10. Put the pan back in the oven for 15 minutes and then turn off the oven. Leave the nuts in the warm oven with the heat off for at least 1 hour. (It’s okay to leave them in the oven overnight).  The low heat will dry them out, which is what you want.
  11. Set aside to cool. Cover and refrigerate or freeze.

