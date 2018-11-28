Ingredients:
- 1 egg white
- 4 cups raw pecans, walnuts, or almonds (or a combination)
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1⁄4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder (if you like it spicy)
- 1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne (if you like it spicy)
Directions:
- Put the egg white in a bowl and make it fluffy by moving a whisk or fork back and forth until it is frothy and white for about 1 minute. Just think how strong your arms are getting!
- Add the nuts and mix until they are well coated with the egg white.
- Drizzle the maple syrup, and sprinkle the sugar, salt, and cinnamon over the nuts. Mix well.
- Put the bowl in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour and up to overnight. Mix from time to time.
- Turn the oven on and set it to 250 degrees. Put a large piece of parchment or wax paper (enough to cover) on the baking sheet.
- Pour the nuts onto the prepared baking sheet, making sure the nuts are in a single layer.
- Put the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 45 minutes.
- Remove the baking sheet from the oven and place on top of the stove.
- Using a long-handled wooden spoon or spatula, gently mix the nuts.
- Put the pan back in the oven for 15 minutes and then turn off the oven. Leave the nuts in the warm oven with the heat off for at least 1 hour. (It’s okay to leave them in the oven overnight). The low heat will dry them out, which is what you want.
- Set aside to cool. Cover and refrigerate or freeze.
