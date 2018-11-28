Gingerbread Upside-Down Cake

Originally appeared in Farm and Dairy on October 21, 1948

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup shortening
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup New Orleans molasses
  • 1 1/3 cups flour
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/8 tsp. soda
  • 3/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 3/4 tsp. ginger
  • 1/2 cup sour milk

Bottom of the pan:

  • 2 Tbsp. shortening
  • 1/2 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/3 cup nuts
  • 2 sliced oranges or apples

Directions:

  1. Cream shortening and sugar. Add egg, beat well. Add molasses; blend.
  2. Sift dry ingredients and add alternately with the milk to the creamed mixture.
  3. To prepare pan: melt butter in pan. Add corn syrup; blend. Arrange fruit and nuts.
  4. Pour batter over fruit and bake. Turn cake out of pan immediately after removing from oven.
  5. Good with cream cheese topping. Use jelly roll pan or 6×9” baking dish. Bake for 35 minutes in preheated 375° oven.

