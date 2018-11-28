Originally appeared in Farm and Dairy on October 21, 1948
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup shortening
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup New Orleans molasses
- 1 1/3 cups flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/8 tsp. soda
- 3/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 3/4 tsp. ginger
- 1/2 cup sour milk
Bottom of the pan:
- 2 Tbsp. shortening
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 1/3 cup nuts
- 2 sliced oranges or apples
Directions:
- Cream shortening and sugar. Add egg, beat well. Add molasses; blend.
- Sift dry ingredients and add alternately with the milk to the creamed mixture.
- To prepare pan: melt butter in pan. Add corn syrup; blend. Arrange fruit and nuts.
- Pour batter over fruit and bake. Turn cake out of pan immediately after removing from oven.
- Good with cream cheese topping. Use jelly roll pan or 6×9” baking dish. Bake for 35 minutes in preheated 375° oven.
