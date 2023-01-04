Bagel Egg Boats

Bagel Egg Boats

Ingredients:

  • 1 Bagel, split
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Tbsp. milk
  • 2 Tbsp. cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • *Choice: bacon, ham, cheese, vegetables, mushrooms, onion, etc.

Directions:

  1. Split a bagel and scoop out the soft interior of each half with a spoon. Whisk together two eggs, milk, salt and pepper.
  2. Add toppings and 2 tablespoons cheese to egg mixture. Add choice ingredients of protein and vegetables.
  3. Place half of the mixture into each half of bagel.
  4. Transfer to a small, foil-lined pan. Toast in preheated toaster oven on the bagel setting or in a 350 F oven until eggs are set, about 10 minutes.
  5. If you’d like to use your microwave, hollow out your bagel and toast it. Fill with egg mixture and microwave on high until eggs are set, about 1 minute.
  6. When cooked, add sauce and herbs and serve.
    Variations:

  1. Cheddar & Bacon: Crumbled cooked bacon, cheddar cheese, chopped chives
  2. Salsa Verde: Diced tomato, cheese, salsa, cilantro
  3. Harissa-Feta: Chopped bell peppers, crumbled feta, harissa sauce

