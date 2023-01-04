Bagel Egg Boats
Ingredients:
- 1 Bagel, split
- 2 eggs
- 1 Tbsp. milk
- 2 Tbsp. cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- *Choice: bacon, ham, cheese, vegetables, mushrooms, onion, etc.
Directions:
- Split a bagel and scoop out the soft interior of each half with a spoon. Whisk together two eggs, milk, salt and pepper.
- Add toppings and 2 tablespoons cheese to egg mixture. Add choice ingredients of protein and vegetables.
- Place half of the mixture into each half of bagel.
- Transfer to a small, foil-lined pan. Toast in preheated toaster oven on the bagel setting or in a 350 F oven until eggs are set, about 10 minutes.
- If you’d like to use your microwave, hollow out your bagel and toast it. Fill with egg mixture and microwave on high until eggs are set, about 1 minute.
- When cooked, add sauce and herbs and serve.
- Variations:
- Cheddar & Bacon: Crumbled cooked bacon, cheddar cheese, chopped chives
- Salsa Verde: Diced tomato, cheese, salsa, cilantro
- Harissa-Feta: Chopped bell peppers, crumbled feta, harissa sauce
