Huevos Rancheros Bowl
Ingredients:
- 1 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 4 oz. can diced green chilies
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 1 tsp. lime zest
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 cups hot cooked white rice
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup red enchilada sauce
- Pepper to taste
- Fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 cup tortilla strips or blue corn chips
Directions:
- Cook black beans and green chilies in a small sauce pan over medium-low heat until warmed.
- Add cilantro, lime zest, lime juice and salt into the cooked rice. Cover and keep warm.
- Heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add eggs to skillet.
- Pour enchilada sauce around yolks. Slightly combine with the egg whites, but don’t break the yolks. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook covered, until whites are set. In four individual serving bowls, layer rice, beans and eggs.
- Top with cilantro and serve with chips.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!