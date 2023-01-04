Huevos Rancheros Bowl

Huevos Rancheros Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 1 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 4 oz. can diced green chilies
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 tsp. lime zest
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 3 cups hot cooked white rice
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup red enchilada sauce
  • Pepper to taste
  • Fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1/2 cup tortilla strips or blue corn chips

Directions:

  1. Cook black beans and green chilies in a small sauce pan over medium-low heat until warmed.
  2. Add cilantro, lime zest, lime juice and salt into the cooked rice. Cover and keep warm.
  3. Heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add eggs to skillet.
  4. Pour enchilada sauce around yolks. Slightly combine with the egg whites, but don’t break the yolks. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Cook covered, until whites are set. In four individual serving bowls, layer rice, beans and eggs.
  6. Top with cilantro and serve with chips.

