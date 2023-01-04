Wild Rice Casserole

Wild Rice Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups uncooked wild rice
  • 3 1/2 cups half-and-half, divided
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 2 lb. bulk Italian sausage
  • 4 slices bacon, cut into pieces
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup celery, chopped
  • 1 4 oz. can sliced mushrooms, drained
  • 1 10.5 oz. can cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 cup sliced almonds, divided

Directions:

  1. Cook wild rice according to package directions in a 6 quart Dutch oven. Drain any excess liquid.
  2. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease 3 quart baking dish.
  3. Whisk together 1 cup half-and-half and the flour in a bowl until smooth.
  4. Cook sausage in a skillet over medium heat stirring to break up large pieces and drain. Transfer sausage to the pot with rice.
  5. Using same skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Reserve drippings and drain bacon on paper towel. Stir in onion and celery to bacon drippings until tender, 5 minutes.
  6. To the skillet, stir in flour mixture and remaining half-and-half, until thickened. Add onion mixture, soup, bacon, mushrooms, 1/2 cup almonds and seasoning. Transfer to prepared baking dish.
  7. Bake covered until hot and bubbling for 30 minutes. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup almonds and bake uncovered for 10 minutes more. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve.

