Wild Rice Casserole
Ingredients:
- 2 cups uncooked wild rice
- 3 1/2 cups half-and-half, divided
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 lb. bulk Italian sausage
- 4 slices bacon, cut into pieces
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 1 4 oz. can sliced mushrooms, drained
- 1 10.5 oz. can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 cup sliced almonds, divided
Directions:
- Cook wild rice according to package directions in a 6 quart Dutch oven. Drain any excess liquid.
- Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease 3 quart baking dish.
- Whisk together 1 cup half-and-half and the flour in a bowl until smooth.
- Cook sausage in a skillet over medium heat stirring to break up large pieces and drain. Transfer sausage to the pot with rice.
- Using same skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Reserve drippings and drain bacon on paper towel. Stir in onion and celery to bacon drippings until tender, 5 minutes.
- To the skillet, stir in flour mixture and remaining half-and-half, until thickened. Add onion mixture, soup, bacon, mushrooms, 1/2 cup almonds and seasoning. Transfer to prepared baking dish.
- Bake covered until hot and bubbling for 30 minutes. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup almonds and bake uncovered for 10 minutes more. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve.
