Baja Fish Tacos
Ingredients:
- 10-15 small fish fillets (crappie, bluegill, or yellow perch recommended)
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- ½ package taco seasoning mix
- Salt, to taste
- 1 cup milk
- 1 can spray-on olive oil
- 1 package of small, soft, white corn tortillas
Ingredients for Baja sauce:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup plain yogurt
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- ½ package taco seasoning mix
- 2 Tbsp. salsa
Ingredients for toppings:
- Tomato, chopped
- Cabbage, shredded
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine breadcrumbs, garlic powder, taco seasoning mix, and salt to taste.
- Dip individual fillets in milk, then transfer to bread crumb mixture to completely coat on all sides. Place on a cookie sheet lined with aluminum foil. Repeat until all fillets have been breaded.
- Spray all sides of breaded fillets with a light coating of olive oil. Place in pre-heated oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown and slightly crispy.
- While fish is baking, mix all ingredients for the Baja sauce in a separate bowl. Place in refrigerator until fish is ready.
- When fish is done baking, heat the tortillas in the stove until warm, or microwave for 35 seconds.
- Assemble tacos by adding 2-3 fillets, shredded cabbage, and Baja sauce to each tortilla. Top with chopped tomato.
