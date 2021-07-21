Baja Fish Tacos

By -
0
4

Baja Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

  • 10-15 small fish fillets (crappie, bluegill, or yellow perch recommended)
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
  • ½ package taco seasoning mix
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 can spray-on olive oil
  • 1 package of small, soft, white corn tortillas

Ingredients for Baja sauce:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup plain yogurt
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • ½ package taco seasoning mix
  • 2 Tbsp. salsa

Ingredients for toppings:

  • Tomato, chopped
  • Cabbage, shredded

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, combine breadcrumbs, garlic powder, taco seasoning mix, and salt to taste.
  3. Dip individual fillets in milk, then transfer to bread crumb mixture to completely coat on all sides. Place on a cookie sheet lined with aluminum foil. Repeat until all fillets have been breaded.
  4. Spray all sides of breaded fillets with a light coating of olive oil. Place in pre-heated oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown and slightly crispy.
  5. While fish is baking, mix all ingredients for the Baja sauce in a separate bowl. Place in refrigerator until fish is ready.
  6. When fish is done baking, heat the tortillas in the stove until warm, or microwave for 35 seconds.
  7. Assemble tacos by adding 2-3 fillets, shredded cabbage, and Baja sauce to each tortilla. Top with chopped tomato.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.