Italian Parmesan Walleye

By -
0
7

Italian Parmesan Walleye

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound walleye or saugeye fillets
  • 1 (16 oz.) bottle Italian dressing of choice
  • Olive oil spray
  • ¼ cup parmesan cheese, shredded

Directions:

  1. Rinse fillets in cold water and pat dry with paper towel.
  2. Place fillets in a resealable plastic bag or container and add the Italian dressing. Marinade fillets in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
  3. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat a glass baking pan with olive oil spray.
  4. Evenly space fillets in the pan and bake for a total of 12-18 minutes, sprinkling shredded Parmesan cheese over the fillets during the last 2 to 3 minutes of baking. The cooking time will vary depending on the size of the fillets.
  5. Remove from oven and let cool for a few moments before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.