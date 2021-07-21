Italian Parmesan Walleye
Ingredients:
- 1 pound walleye or saugeye fillets
- 1 (16 oz.) bottle Italian dressing of choice
- Olive oil spray
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese, shredded
Directions:
- Rinse fillets in cold water and pat dry with paper towel.
- Place fillets in a resealable plastic bag or container and add the Italian dressing. Marinade fillets in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat a glass baking pan with olive oil spray.
- Evenly space fillets in the pan and bake for a total of 12-18 minutes, sprinkling shredded Parmesan cheese over the fillets during the last 2 to 3 minutes of baking. The cooking time will vary depending on the size of the fillets.
- Remove from oven and let cool for a few moments before serving.
