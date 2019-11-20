Baked Corn Pudding

Baked Corn Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 small onion, chopped (1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 cups milk (1 quart)
  • 6 eggs, slightly beaten
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (8 oz)
  • 2 bags (12 oz) frozen corn, thawed, drained
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley or 2 tablespoons parsley flakes
  • 3/4 cup plain bread crumbs
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted

    • Directions:

    1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13×9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish or 3-quart casserole with cooking spray.
    2. In 4-quart Dutch oven, melt 1/2 cup butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until tender. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until well blended. Stir in milk. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring constantly, until thickened. Gradually stir in eggs and cheese. Stir in corn and parsley. Pour into baking dish.
    3. In small bowl, mix bread crumbs and 3 tablespoons melted butter; sprinkle over corn mixture.
    4. Bake uncovered 55 to 65 minutes or until mixture is set and knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

