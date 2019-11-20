Ham and Cheese Green Bean Casserole

By -
0
0

Ham and Cheese Green Bean Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1 container (2.8 oz) French-fried onions
  • 6 cups water
  • 2 lb fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 4 oz. cream cheese
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (8 oz)
  • 1 cup finely chopped cooked ham

    • Directions:

    1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13×9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Reserve 1/2 cup French-fried onions for topping.
    2. In 4- to 5-quart saucepan, heat 6 cups water to boiling over medium-high heat. Add green beans. Cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; drain, and place green beans back into pan; set aside.
    3. Meanwhile, in 3-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add flour and salt; stir with whisk or fork until blended. Gradually stir in broth and half-and-half; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until smooth, bubbly and sauce thickens. Remove from heat.
    4. Add cream cheese and Cheddar cheese; stir until cheeses are melted. Stir in remaining French-fried onions and the ham. Pour cheese mixture over green beans; stir to coat.
    5. Spread mixture in baking dish. Top with reserved 1/2 cup French-fried onions. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

    STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

    Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Receive emails as this discussion progresses.