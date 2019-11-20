Ham and Cheese Green Bean Casserole
Ingredients:
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13×9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Reserve 1/2 cup French-fried onions for topping.
- In 4- to 5-quart saucepan, heat 6 cups water to boiling over medium-high heat. Add green beans. Cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; drain, and place green beans back into pan; set aside.
- Meanwhile, in 3-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add flour and salt; stir with whisk or fork until blended. Gradually stir in broth and half-and-half; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until smooth, bubbly and sauce thickens. Remove from heat.
- Add cream cheese and Cheddar cheese; stir until cheeses are melted. Stir in remaining French-fried onions and the ham. Pour cheese mixture over green beans; stir to coat.
- Spread mixture in baking dish. Top with reserved 1/2 cup French-fried onions. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
