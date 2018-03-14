Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 1/2 tablespoon butter
- 6 slices of bread
- 6 eggs
- 3 slices of bacon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Cook bacon until crisp and break into small pieces. Melt butter and add syrup.
- Remove bread crusts. Flatten bread with rolling pin. Brush bread with syrup mixture and pat slices into buttered muffin tins.
- Sprinkle bacon pieces into bottom of each bread-lined cup.
- Break an egg into each cup and bake at 400°F for 15 minutes until egg is set. Serve with additional syrup.