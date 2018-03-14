Baked Eggs in Maple Toast Cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon butter 
  • 6 slices of bread 
  • 6 eggs 
  • 3 slices of bacon

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Cook bacon until crisp and break into small pieces. Melt butter and add syrup.
  3. Remove bread crusts. Flatten bread with rolling pin. Brush bread with syrup mixture and pat slices into buttered muffin tins.
  4. Sprinkle bacon pieces into bottom of each bread-lined cup.
  5. Break an egg into each cup and bake at 400°F for 15 minutes until egg is set. Serve with additional syrup.

