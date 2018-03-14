Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 carrot, peeled and chopped
- 1 pound ground pork
- 3/4 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary chopped
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 2 pounds sweet potatoes and parsnips peeled and cut into chunks (we use 2 medium-sized potatoes and 2 parsnips)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 ounces goat cheese
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- In a large pan heat oil and saute onions and carrots until onions are translucent and carrots soften. Add pork and cook until browned, approximately 10 minutes. Drain excess fat and add the chicken broth, maple syrup, tomato paste and rosemary. Simmer for 10 minutes, then add frozen peas. If prepared in cast iron skillet, set aside to work on topping, or you can pour into a 1 1/2 quart dish.
- For topping, boil water and add sweet potatoes and parsnips. Cook until tender (about 20 minutes), drain, then mash with butter, goat cheese, heavy cream and salt. Spread topping on meat and vegetable mixture and bake until topping is browned, about 30-35 minutes.
Makes 6 servings