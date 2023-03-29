Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups uncooked elbow macaroni
- ½ cup butter
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 1 tsp. dry mustard
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 2 cups milk
- 8 oz. American cheese, cubed
- 8 oz. processed cheese food, cubed
- ¼ cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 F. Butter a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish.
- Bring a saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook until not quite done, about 6 minutes. Drain.
- In a separate saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.
- Blend in the flour, mustard powder and pepper until smooth. Slowly stir in the milk, beating out any lumps.
- Add the American and processed cheeses, and stir constantly until the sauce is thick and smooth.
- Drain noodles, and stir them into the cheese sauce.
- Transfer the mixture to the prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle bread crumbs over the top. Cover the dish, and bake for 20 minutes, or until the sauce is thick and bubbly.
