Easter Bread
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup warm water (about 110°)
- 1 Tbsp. active dry yeast
- 3/4 cup warm milk
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- 3 large eggs, divided
- 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for the surface
- 2 1/2 tsp. salt
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 4 dyed uncooked eggs, at room temperature
- 1 c. powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp. whole milk
- Rainbow sprinkles, for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Stir together the water and the yeast in a small bowl. Let the mixture stand until it is foamy, about five minutes.
- Combine the yeast mixture, milk, sugar, butter, and two of the eggs, beaten, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Beat on medium-low speed until combined, about 30 seconds. Add the flour and salt and mix with a spatula until a shaggy dough forms. Return the bowl to the mixer; increase the speed to medium and beat until the dough is smooth, elastic and tacky, about five minutes.
- Transfer the dough to a large bowl lightly greased with nonstick cooking spray. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rise at warm room temperature until the dough is doubled in size, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide it into three equal portions. Roll each of the portions into an 18- to 20-inch long rope. Braid the ropes together, pinching the ends to seal and tucking them underneath, or you can make four or five individual round smaller breads. Transfer the bread to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Tuck dyed eggs into the bread dough. Cover the bread dough loosely with plastic wrap and let rise at warm room temperature until it has increased in size, 30 to 45 minutes. During the last 30 minutes of raising, preheat the oven to 350 F. Uncover the bread and brush it lightly with the remaining beaten egg. Bake until golden brown, 28 to 32 minutes. Slide the bread and the parchment paper onto a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 1/2 hours. Whisk together the powdered sugar and the milk until smooth in a medium bowl. Add more milk if needed. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled bread and decorate with sprinkles.
