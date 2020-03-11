Baked Oatmeal
Ingredients:
- 3 cups quick-cooking oats
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- Additional milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. In another bowl, whisk eggs, milk and butter. Stir into oat mixture until blended.
- Spoon into a greased 9-in. square baking pan. Bake 40-45 minutes or until set. Serve warm with milk. Yield: 9 servings.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!