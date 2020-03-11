Tex-Mex Scrambled Eggs & Tortillas
Ingredients:
- 2 large EGGS, beaten
- 1 cup green (tomatillo) salsa
- 2 plum tomatoes, diced
- 6 corn tortillas (6-inch), halved, cut into thin strips
- 1/2 cup queso fresco, crumbled
Directions:
- COAT 12-inch nonstick skillet with ovenproof handle with cooking spray; HEAT over medium heat until hot.
- ADD salsa and tomatoes; COOK and STIR 2 minutes.
- ADD tortilla strips; STIR to coat. COOK 1 minute. POUR eggs over mixture in skillet. As eggs begin to set, gently PULL the eggs across the pan with an inverted turner, forming large soft curds. CONTINUE cooking — pulling, lifting and folding eggs — until thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly.
- SPRINKLE cheese over eggs. BROIL 6 inches from heat until cheese softens, 2 to 3 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!