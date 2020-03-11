Sweet Potato Pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup self-rising flour
  • ½ cup whole-wheat flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ cup chopped nuts (optional)
  • 1 cup sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup fat-free milk
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • Cooking spray

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, combine flours, sugar and cinnamon. Add ¼ cup nuts, optional.
  2. In a separate medium bowl, mix sweet potatoes, eggs, milk, oil and vanilla.
  3. Pour liquid mixture into the flour mixture and stir until the dry ingredients become wet. Be careful not to over stir.
  4. Preheat a griddle or skillet over medium ­high heat. Spray with cooking spray. Drop batter mixture onto the prepared griddle by heaping tablespoon. Cook until golden brown, turning once with a spatula when the surface begins to bubble. Continue cooking until the other side is golden brown. Repeat process, making 12 pancakes.

