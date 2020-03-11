Sweet Potato Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- ½ cup whole-wheat flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ cup chopped nuts (optional)
- 1 cup sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup fat-free milk
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- Cooking spray
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine flours, sugar and cinnamon. Add ¼ cup nuts, optional.
- In a separate medium bowl, mix sweet potatoes, eggs, milk, oil and vanilla.
- Pour liquid mixture into the flour mixture and stir until the dry ingredients become wet. Be careful not to over stir.
- Preheat a griddle or skillet over medium high heat. Spray with cooking spray. Drop batter mixture onto the prepared griddle by heaping tablespoon. Cook until golden brown, turning once with a spatula when the surface begins to bubble. Continue cooking until the other side is golden brown. Repeat process, making 12 pancakes.
