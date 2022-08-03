Baked Pear Crumb Doughnuts
Ingredients for the Doughnuts:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ½ cup plain, whole milk Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 2 large eggs
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 pear, diced
Ingredients for the crumb-topping:
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup rolled oatmeal
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. crushed walnuts
- 4 Tbsp. room temperature butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F and grease two 8-section doughnut pans.
- Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
- In a separate mixing bowl, combine yogurt, sugar, canola oil, eggs and vanilla extract and use an electric beater to combine.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir a few times to incorporate.
- When there are a few flour pockets remaining, fold in pears. Mix until just combined and pears are evenly distributed.
- Make the streusel by combining everything together in a bowl and use your hands to combine. Pour batter into a piping bag then pipe into prepared doughnut pans.
- If using: add streusel to the top of each doughnut and press down gently, to ensure it sticks.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes or until doughnuts spring back to the touch. Let cool for 5 minutes, and then enjoy!
