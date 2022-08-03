Baked Pear Crumb Doughnuts

Baked Pear Crumb Doughnuts

Ingredients for the Doughnuts:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ¾ tsp. baking powder
  • ½ tsp. baking soda
  • ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. ground ginger
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ½ cup plain, whole milk Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup packed brown sugar
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 pear, diced

Ingredients for the crumb-topping:

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup rolled oatmeal
  • 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • ¼ tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 2 Tbsp. crushed walnuts
  • 4 Tbsp. room temperature butter

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F and grease two 8-section doughnut pans.
  2. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
  3. In a separate mixing bowl, combine yogurt, sugar, canola oil, eggs and vanilla extract and use an electric beater to combine.
  4. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir a few times to incorporate.
  5. When there are a few flour pockets remaining, fold in pears. Mix until just combined and pears are evenly distributed.
  6. Make the streusel by combining everything together in a bowl and use your hands to combine. Pour batter into a piping bag then pipe into prepared doughnut pans.
  7. If using: add streusel to the top of each doughnut and press down gently, to ensure it sticks.
  8. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until doughnuts spring back to the touch. Let cool for 5 minutes, and then enjoy!

