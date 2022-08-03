Raspberry Fluff Marshmallows
Ingredients:
- 1 12oz. package frozen raspberries, thawed
- 2 packages unflavored gelatin
- 3/4 cup coconut sugar
- 1/2 cup organic brown rice syrup
- 1/4 tsp. sea salt
- Coconut oil
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
Directions:
- Carefully pour the thawed frozen raspberries into a mesh strainer, making sure to collect the raspberry juice/liquid in a bowl. Using a fork or rubber spatula, begin to mash the raspberries in the strainer, simultaneously breaking down the raspberries and draining them. Measure out 1/4 cup raspberry juice and set aside. You can discard the rest. Then measure out 1/2 cup of the mashed, drained raspberries. Save the rest for making jam, or other yummy frozen raspberry desserts.
- Combine the 1/2 cup mashed raspberries and the gelatin in the bowl of a mixer. Using the whisk attachment, mix them together on low for 10-15 seconds.
- In a small saucepan, combine the coconut sugar, brown rice syrup, 1/4 cup raspberry juice, and sea salt. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium high heat and let boil for 5-6 more minutes. (You can use a candy thermometer here or just eyeball it. Let it boil until it almost becomes jiggly and bubbly, or wait until a candy thermometer reads 240 degrees (F).
- Remove the sugar mixture from the stove. Start the mixer (with the mixed mashed raspberries and gelatin in the bowl) on medium speed and slowly add in the sugar mixture. Once it has all been added, turn the speed up to high, and whisk for 15-16 minutes.
- While the mixer is running, line a loaf size pan with foil and rub or spray with coconut oil. Combine the powdered sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl and stir to combine. Dust the foil with about half of the powdered sugar/cornstarch mixture, and shake off any excess.
- Once the marshmallow mixture has turned a dull light pink, turn the mixer off and use a greased rubber spatula to transfer the mixture to the loaf pan. Top with the remaining powdered sugar mixture, spreading to cover it.
- Let the marshmallows sit out on the counter overnight. Slice the next morning. Rub all exposed sides with extra powdered sugar and store in an airtight container at room temp for up to 3 days. Enjoy!
