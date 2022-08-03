Air Fryer Blueberry Hand Pies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup + 2 Tbsp. frozen blueberries, rinsed
- 1⁄4 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 2 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest
- 2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 egg
- 1 package (14.1 ounces) store-bought pie crust, thawed
- 2 Tbsp. turbinado sugar
Directions:
- In small bowl, toss together blueberries, brown sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, lemon juice and cinnamon; set aside.
- In another small bowl, whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water; set aside.
- On lightly floured work surface, place pie crust. Using cookie cutter, cut out 6 rounds from pastry. Transfer to parchment paper–lined baking sheet and chill for 8 to 10 minutes or until firm.
- Brush outer edge of a pastry round with egg wash. Place 2 heaping tablespoons of blueberry filling on one side of pastry round. Fold pastry over to enclose filling and create a half-moon shape. Using fork, crimp edges to seal pastry. Repeat with remaining pastry rounds, more egg wash and remaining blueberry filling.
- Meanwhile, preheat air fryer at 400°F according to manufacturer’s instructions.
- Brush tops of hand pies with remaining egg wash. Sprinkle turbinado sugar over hand pies.
- Lightly oil air fryer. In batches of 2, place hand pies in air fryer basket. Air-fry hand pies, flipping once, for 6 to 8 minutes or until pastry is golden brown and filling is bubbling. Serve warm or let cool completely.
