Air Fryer Blueberry Hand Pies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup + 2 Tbsp. frozen blueberries, rinsed
  • 1⁄4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 2 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest
  • 2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1 egg
  • 1 package (14.1 ounces) store-bought pie crust, thawed
  • 2 Tbsp. turbinado sugar

Directions:

  1. In small bowl, toss together blueberries, brown sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, lemon juice and cinnamon; set aside.
  2. In another small bowl, whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water; set aside.
  3. On lightly floured work surface, place pie crust. Using cookie cutter, cut out 6 rounds from pastry. Transfer to parchment paper–lined baking sheet and chill for 8 to 10 minutes or until firm.
  4. Brush outer edge of a pastry round with egg wash. Place 2 heaping tablespoons of blueberry filling on one side of pastry round. Fold pastry over to enclose filling and create a half-moon shape. Using fork, crimp edges to seal pastry. Repeat with remaining pastry rounds, more egg wash and remaining blueberry filling.
  5. Meanwhile, preheat air fryer at 400°F according to manufacturer’s instructions.
  6. Brush tops of hand pies with remaining egg wash. Sprinkle turbinado sugar over hand pies.
  7. Lightly oil air fryer. In batches of 2, place hand pies in air fryer basket. Air-fry hand pies, flipping once, for 6 to 8 minutes or until pastry is golden brown and filling is bubbling. Serve warm or let cool completely.

