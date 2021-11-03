Baked Tomatoes with Cheese
Ingredients:
- 2 large tomatoes cut into thick slices (about 1 inch)
- ⅓ cup shredded cheese (try parmesan, Swiss, or cheddar)
- 1 tsp. oregano
- ¼ tsp. each salt and pepper
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder or 1 clove garlic, minced
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Place tomato slices in a single layer in a shallow baking dish.
- In a small bowl, combine cheese, oregano, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Sprinkle mixture over tomatoes.
- Bake 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese turns golden brown and starts to bubble. Serve warm.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
- Try on toasted bread or an English muffin.
