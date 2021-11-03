Sheet-Pan Scalloped Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 1 3/4 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tsp. minced fresh thyme
  • 3 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (1 cup)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 8 Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1/8-inch slices
  • 1 1/2 cups Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 1/2 cups Gruyere cheese, shredded

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 400°F.
  2. Bring the cream, garlic and thyme just to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Gradually stir in parmesan until melted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Place half of the potatoes in a single layer, overlapping edges, on a greased 15 x 10-inch baking pan. Season with salt and pepper. Pour half of the parmesan sauce over potatoes. Sprinkle with 3/4 cup each cheddar and gruyere. Repeat step with the remaining potatoes, cheese sauce and cheeses.
  4. Bake, covered, for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake for 20-25 minutes longer or until bubbly and potatoes are tender.

